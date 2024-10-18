Previous
LHG_7642Turkeys in the field at Choke canyon by rontu
Photo 2494

LHG_7642Turkeys in the field at Choke canyon

We walked down towards the water when we noticed a nice flock of turkeys crossing over the path in the evening light. They were getting bugs and seeds in the tall grasses.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
683% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise