LHG_8270 BallMoss in the trees at Choke canyon

Just hanging out!!! In the trees, Ball moss is in most of the trees on the trails and the campground. Eye-catching in the trees as they get my attention. In looking up info, I find:

Ball moss is a small epiphyte commonly found clinging to the limbs of live oaks and other trees in southwest Texas. It is not a moss but a true plant with flowers and seeds. Epiphytes are plants that attach themselves to limbs and tree trunks. Since epiphytes do not take nutrients and water from these aerial structures, they are not parasites; therefore, ball moss is not a parasite.