LHG_2117 Pipevine found the zinnias by rontu
Photo 2429

LHG_2117 Pipevine found the zinnias

It's just a small patch of zinnias but they draw several mid-morning pollinators.
16th July 2024

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Picture perfect, such a wonderful capture. and fabulous dof.
July 16th, 2024  
