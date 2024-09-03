Previous
In my web by rontu
Photo 2459

In my web

Found this as a walked along the creek this morning.The Joro spider seemed to be inspecting a leaf that had floated into her web.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
