LHG_3384Hummers are active by rontu
LHG_3384Hummers are active

I felt lucky to have caught these two in mid-flight or is it mid-fight?
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Marvelous shot! I think they have sword fights with their little long beaks. It's funny how they'll allow some to drink at the feeder with them, and other have to be run off.
September 4th, 2024  
