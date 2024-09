LHG_3428Mr Walkingstick

I stepped on the deck and noticed Mr Walkingstick on the house. At first, I thought how that stick got there, then realized what it was. The common walkingstick is a stick insect found across North America. The insect is found in indeciduous forests and prefers oak and hazelnut trees. These insects have no wings so getting along the side of the house was a journey for him.