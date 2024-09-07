Sign up
LHG_3436Coffee with the hummngbirds
I am going to miss them real soon. A few have left and travelers are coming through. I have enjoyed them this season and will miss them. It's time for migration and part of the cycle. These feisty magnificent birds are amazing.
7th September 2024
Linda Godwin
Judith Johnson
ace
Love the fabulous pops of vibrant red. Fav!
September 7th, 2024
