LHG_3237Kingfisher in the moring sunglow by rontu
Photo 2455

LHG_3237Kingfisher in the moring sunglow

I heard the kingfisher as the sun was beginning to show itself. He has just splashed the water.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Dave ace
Beautiful capture and tones
August 23rd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous image
August 23rd, 2024  
