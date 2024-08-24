Previous
LHG_3331White banded fishing spider by rontu
Photo 2456

LHG_3331White banded fishing spider

We found him while trimming around the pond. He was on low sprigs within 3 feet of the water's edge
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
672% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise