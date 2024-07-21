Previous
LHG_2423 Goldfinch in zinnias by rontu
LHG_2423 Goldfinch in zinnias

I wanted to catch the goldfinches on the sunflowers but they were really skittish about my presence close enough. They seem to come by in the mornings to see if the sunflower seeds are ready yet.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene, I love it on the zinnias.
July 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Sweet shot! You have some gorgeous colors here.
July 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Delightfully beautiful
July 21st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture
July 21st, 2024  
