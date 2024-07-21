Sign up
Previous
Photo 2433
LHG_2423 Goldfinch in zinnias
I wanted to catch the goldfinches on the sunflowers but they were really skittish about my presence close enough. They seem to come by in the mornings to see if the sunflower seeds are ready yet.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
4
2
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2433
photos
101
followers
72
following
666% complete
View this month »
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
2431
2432
2433
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
20th July 2024 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene, I love it on the zinnias.
July 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Sweet shot! You have some gorgeous colors here.
July 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Delightfully beautiful
July 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic capture
July 21st, 2024
