Day 2 Home, hearth & heart

A dreich day yet again, but cosy indoors, so a montage of outside and in represents today. I was a bit grumpy about not going out (not just the weather but work demands) but as I sat down and looked at the picture I was reminded of the good fortune we have to be here and comfortable, hence the image.

Gifted artist Tamara's relatives share our home in her wonderful multimedia textile art work on the lounge wall: it's a privilege to host them.