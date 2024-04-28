Sign up
118 / 365
Molo
An instrument given to me as a small child in Nigeria, but never mastered. Looking a little 'distressed' these days, rather like its owner! Still hangs on the study wall.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
Ruth Bourne
@roobee
Hi from Worcestershire, England. I've done 3 or 4 365s over the years and thought this time I'd have a go at a year of...
1
365
SM-G996B
29th April 2024 12:03am
music
,
molo
