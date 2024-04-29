Sign up
Previous
119 / 365
The orchard
Lower Smite Farm, HQ of Worcestershire Wildlife Trust and where the Worcs Biological Records Centre is located. Great place for an office!
(I volunteer for both organisations and am currently Chair of the WBRC Board.)
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Ruth Bourne
@roobee
Hi from Worcestershire, England. I've done 3 or 4 365s over the years and thought this time I'd have a go at a year of...
