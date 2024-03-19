Previous
Domestic duties by roobee
Domestic duties

Much firkling around with replacing cooker hood today, putting kitchen and dining room out of action.
Not bad for an 'Oldi', as the T-shirt labels him.😆
Ruth Bourne

@roobee
