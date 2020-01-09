Previous
National Trust Croome Court by rosie00
Photo 603

National Trust Croome Court

The original building was built in the 17th century and there have been many additions and changes since. It was taken on by the National Trust in 2007.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Lesley

ace
@rosie00
I started this project in May 2018 and wondered whether I would be able to complete a year but I am delighted that I have...
