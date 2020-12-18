And now for something completely different

Just look at this yummy dessert. It's an orange cheesecake that I had when we went to the Cappuccino Bar last night for dinner. Surinder and his staff always make us so welcome which is why we go there every Thursday night. However, now that we have been put into Tier 3, we don't know when we shall be able to go there. It's so sad for him and his hard working staff. They will still do takeaways but it's not the same as being there. Flipping Covid - we are fed up of all the restrictions but we must do what we can to eliminate this awful disease.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.