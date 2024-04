Enjoying a meal

Robbie is a regular visitor to the mealworm feeder these days and I think it's probably due to the fact that he has young to feed. He has a nest on top of a nest box in the ivy on the side of our house. It's funny really because there is a robin nest box on the side of our back garage but he hasn't used that this year.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.