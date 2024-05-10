Sign up
Previous
Photo 2141
That was a brand new suet block this morning
I'm going to have to ration them I think.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
4
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
10th May 2024 3:55pm
Tags
garden
,
starling
,
suet-black-feeder
