Photo 2134
Goosey
There were 2 geese in the gardens.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
2
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10562
photos
159
followers
53
following
584% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
15th February 2024 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
goose
,
waterfowl
,
rspb-sandy
gloria jones
ace
Great feather details
February 15th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
Great capture.
February 15th, 2024
