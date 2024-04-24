Previous
Such dear little goslings by rosiekind
Photo 3575

Such dear little goslings

There were 6 when I visited the other day but today I only saw 5. I hope they are not being predated.
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet, fluffy and cuddly looking !
April 24th, 2024  
