Photo 3575
Such dear little goslings
There were 6 when I visited the other day but today I only saw 5. I hope they are not being predated.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10683
photos
156
followers
53
following
979% complete
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
24th April 2024 2:04pm
Tags
birds
,
waterfowl
,
goslings
,
rspb-sandy
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet, fluffy and cuddly looking !
April 24th, 2024
