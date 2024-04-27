Sign up
Previous
Photo 3578
He's got a little grub
It's nice to know that they can still get some food that doesn't come out of my bird food cupboard.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
robin
,
grub
