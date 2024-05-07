Sign up
Photo 3586
Unusual to see this little cat
There are no houses within a couple of miles from where I saw him or her. The cat had a red collar and was mewing but wouldn't come anywhere near me. It seems as though the cat was a house cat but has gone feral. It had a lovely coat though.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10707
photos
152
followers
53
following
982% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
7th May 2024 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
cat
,
rspb-sandy
