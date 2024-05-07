Previous
Unusual to see this little cat by rosiekind
Unusual to see this little cat

There are no houses within a couple of miles from where I saw him or her. The cat had a red collar and was mewing but wouldn't come anywhere near me. It seems as though the cat was a house cat but has gone feral. It had a lovely coat though.
7th May 2024

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
