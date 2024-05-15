Previous
One of the hungry starlings by rosiekind
Photo 4562

One of the hungry starlings

I haven't done anything very exciting today so this is a quick shot through the kitchen window. The starlings always give me lots of opportunities for a photo so I have to make use of them.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's blue tit photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Rosie Kind

