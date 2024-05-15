Sign up
Previous
Photo 4562
One of the hungry starlings
I haven't done anything very exciting today so this is a quick shot through the kitchen window. The starlings always give me lots of opportunities for a photo so I have to make use of them.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's blue tit photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10722
photos
152
followers
53
following
1249% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
15th May 2024 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
starlings
