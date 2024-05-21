Previous
Little dunnock by rosiekind
Photo 4568

Little dunnock

You may think that this is just a small brown bird but I think they are sweet little birds. This one was searching for food on the vegetable patch.

It is really cold today and so I haven't been out other than to buy more bird food from one of our local suppliers.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1251% complete

