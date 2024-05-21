Sign up
Previous
Photo 4568
Little dunnock
You may think that this is just a small brown bird but I think they are sweet little birds. This one was searching for food on the vegetable patch.
It is really cold today and so I haven't been out other than to buy more bird food from one of our local suppliers.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
dunnock
,
vegetable-patch
