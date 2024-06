Looking back over my shoulder

I always think of the song by Mike and the Mechanics when I see this. I saw the goose up at RSPB Sandy this afternoon. The 5 goslings have all survived and look really healthy. One of them kept coming up to me and trying to peck at my shoe. I think it thought that the laces were worms or something!



