In the bath by rosiekind
In the bath

This lovely female blackbird wa enjoying herself in the bath outside my kitchen window. I love watching the birds when I am in my kitchen and consider myself very lucky to have the opportunity.

Thank you for getting yesterday’s photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Rosie Kind

Sue Cooper ace
That’s a lovely shot. I love those water droplets. Fav.
June 24th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a fun capture
June 24th, 2024  
