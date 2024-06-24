Sign up
Previous
Photo 4601
In the bath
This lovely female blackbird wa enjoying herself in the bath outside my kitchen window. I love watching the birds when I am in my kitchen and consider myself very lucky to have the opportunity.
Thank you for getting yesterday’s photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10793
photos
150
followers
53
following
1260% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Tags
bath
,
bird
,
garden
,
blackbird
Sue Cooper
ace
That’s a lovely shot. I love those water droplets. Fav.
June 24th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a fun capture
June 24th, 2024
