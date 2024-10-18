Sign up
Photo 3683
Best foot forward
This pigeon has a very strange striped chest but I have seen him in the garden quite a bit lately. I took this photo a few days ago.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
6
6
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
14th October 2024 10:27am
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
pigeon
