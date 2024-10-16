Previous
Little white duck by rosiekind
Photo 4714

Little white duck

I went for a walk and a cup of tea at Danish Camp which is where I saw this lovely white duck. They have all sorts of ducks and geese so I took this through a wire fence with my phone.

Thank you for getting yesterday's squirrels on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1291% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise