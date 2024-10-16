Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4714
Little white duck
I went for a walk and a cup of tea at Danish Camp which is where I saw this lovely white duck. They have all sorts of ducks and geese so I took this through a wire fence with my phone.
Thank you for getting yesterday's squirrels on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10968
photos
146
followers
51
following
1291% complete
View this month »
4707
4708
4709
4710
4711
4712
4713
4714
Latest from all albums
3679
4711
3680
4712
2146
4713
3681
4714
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
16th October 2024 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
waterfowl
,
danish-camp
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close