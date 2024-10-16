Sign up
Photo 3681
Rescue horses
These horses live in the field opposite the shop in the village and they were quite away over the field but phone cameras are not bad.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10968
photos
146
followers
51
following
1008% complete
3674
3675
3676
3677
3678
3679
3680
3681
3679
4711
3680
4712
2146
4713
3681
4714
Views
3
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
16th October 2024 2:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
animals
,
field
,
village
,
rescue-horses
