Photo 4713
Two of a kind
I saw these two little rascals up at RSPB the other day. They are such fun little creatures even though they dig things up all the time.
Thank you for getting yesterday's goldfinches on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
11th October 2024 1:56pm
animals
squirrels
rspb-sandy
petaqui
Really beautiful one!!!
October 15th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
October 15th, 2024
