You go your way and I'll go mine by rosiekind
You go your way and I'll go mine

That's what I thought when I saw these two little birds. The great tit was about to fly off left and the goldfinch was looking towards the right.
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Rosie Kind

Sue Cooper ace
A great shot and title.
October 21st, 2024  
