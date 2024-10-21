Sign up
Previous
Photo 3684
You go your way and I'll go mine
That's what I thought when I saw these two little birds. The great tit was about to fly off left and the goldfinch was looking towards the right.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
21st October 2024 2:28pm
Privacy
Tags
birds
,
goldfinch
,
great-tit
,
rspb-sandy
Sue Cooper
ace
A great shot and title.
October 21st, 2024
