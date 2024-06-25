Previous
Clinging on
Clinging on

This little blue tit looked as though he was trying to cling onto the post holding the bird feeders up at RSPB in Sandy. I had a bit of a walk in the trees so that I could stay in the shade and then went into the cafe for a drink and a biscuit. I am becoming a regular there and the lady behind the counter introduced herself and asked me my name so I think they know that I will be back lots of times. It is so nice to have a cafe there now.

Thank you for getting yesterday's bathing blackbird on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
