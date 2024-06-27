Previous
Look who graced me with his presence by rosiekind
Look who graced me with his presence

I only had one chance to get some photos as he flew off and didn't return. However, it was lovely to see this beautiful kingfisher.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
bkb in the city
Very nice
June 27th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful capture
June 27th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Fabulous. Fav.
June 27th, 2024  
