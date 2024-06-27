Sign up
Previous
Photo 4604
Look who graced me with his presence
I only had one chance to get some photos as he flew off and didn't return. However, it was lovely to see this beautiful kingfisher.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
3
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10798
photos
150
followers
53
following
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
27th June 2024 9:28am
Tags
bird
,
male
,
kingfisher
,
gadespring
bkb in the city
Very nice
June 27th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful capture
June 27th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
Fabulous. Fav.
June 27th, 2024
