I wonder what he was saying

The young robin on the right was definitely saying something to the great tit but of course I couldn't understand his language! I was surprised to see him as I haven't seen any young robins despite having had 2 nests in my garden. They are sweet little birds and they don't develop their red breasts until they have been around for a while.



I was really pleased last night to get a photo of the little hedgehog who visits and I put food out for him every night. I wasn't sure whether he was eating it or whether it was a cat but I am pleased to say that he was tucking in. The photo wasn't very good though due to the light.



Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.