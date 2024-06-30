Sign up
Previous
Photo 4607
ID please
Does anyone know what this plant? It comes up every year in our garden but we don’t have a clue what it is.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
3
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
30th June 2024 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
garden
*lynn
ace
I'm pretty sure it is Spiderwort. It took over our little flower garden one year, but my husband got rid of most of it. Beautiful shot, Rosie.
June 30th, 2024
Betsey
ace
Came up with. Virginia Spiderwort too. It can be invasive!
June 30th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
I don't know, but it's very pretty. Perhaps you need one of those plant identifying apps!
June 30th, 2024
