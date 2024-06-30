Previous
ID please by rosiekind
ID please

Does anyone know what this plant? It comes up every year in our garden but we don’t have a clue what it is.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

*lynn ace
I'm pretty sure it is Spiderwort. It took over our little flower garden one year, but my husband got rid of most of it. Beautiful shot, Rosie.
June 30th, 2024  
Betsey ace
Came up with. Virginia Spiderwort too. It can be invasive!
June 30th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
I don't know, but it's very pretty. Perhaps you need one of those plant identifying apps!
June 30th, 2024  
