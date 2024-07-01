Previous
Bobbie Blackbird today by rosiekind
Photo 4608

Bobbie Blackbird today

He stopped for a drink from the bird bath right outside my kitchen window. I love all birds but when I walk round the garden he follows me because he knows where I keep the bird food. He's such a lovely boy.

Thank you to everyone for the ID on the flower I posted yesterday. It isn't taking over my garden because it's in a large flower pot so after reading your comments I was pleased that it was.

I am not having a very good start to the week as my Golf just will not start so the shopping I was about to do has had to go on the back burner. It's so frustrating!!!

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
