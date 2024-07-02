Previous
That's it - have a drink by rosiekind
Photo 4609

That's it - have a drink

I saw these lovely young blue tits up at RSPB this afternoon. I am so pleased that I could go there as Steve managed to get my car started today.

A quick upload as he is going to play pool tonight and I need to get his dinner on the table.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1262% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise