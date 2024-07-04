Sign up
Previous
Photo 3628
My first sighting of the little robin
Not a brilliant photo but I had to upload it as a record shot. This little bird obviously hatched in one of my nest boxes but I'm not sure which one as I didn't see either of them fledge.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
5
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
4th July 2024 2:48pm
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
robin
,
youngster
