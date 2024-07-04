Previous
My first sighting of the little robin by rosiekind
Photo 3628

My first sighting of the little robin

Not a brilliant photo but I had to upload it as a record shot. This little bird obviously hatched in one of my nest boxes but I'm not sure which one as I didn't see either of them fledge.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
