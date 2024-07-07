Sign up
Previous
Photo 4614
Squizzer
I thought that I would post a photo of Squizzer today as I haven't put him on here for ages. He still comes and often brings his friends to have a tuck in at the nut box.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
,
nut-box
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully captured and presented ! fav
July 7th, 2024
wendy frost
ace
Great capture and looking arty in the darker colours
July 7th, 2024
