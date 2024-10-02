Sign up
Photo 3674
Woody woodpecker
He came for a meal today
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10946
photos
147
followers
52
following
1006% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd October 2024 7:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
