Previous
Photo 3673
Little and large
I thought the pigeon and the female chaffinch looked as though they were trying to be friends with each other.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
27th September 2024 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
pigeon
,
female-chaffinch
