Previous
Photo 4700
Beak to beak
The jackdaw decided to allow the pigeon to feed with him this morning. I couldn’t resist a shot through the kitchen window.
Thank you for getting yesterday’s photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10946
photos
147
followers
52
following
1287% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd October 2024 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
pigeon
,
bird-table
,
jackdaw
