Previous
Beak to beak by rosiekind
Photo 4700

Beak to beak

The jackdaw decided to allow the pigeon to feed with him this morning. I couldn’t resist a shot through the kitchen window.

Thank you for getting yesterday’s photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1287% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise