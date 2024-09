Red Admiral

This was one I took at the beginning of the month. It has been raining yet again so I haven’t been out with my camera. A dear little robin has come for a bath for two days in a row but the light was no good so I didn’t even try to get a photo through the kitchen window.



Thank you for getting yesterday’s photo taken at Danish Camp on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.