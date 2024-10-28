Sign up
Photo 4725
Naughty Squizzer
This was a photo I took some time ago as it has been poor light today so I didn’t take my camera out.. I hope everyone has had a good day and thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
18th October 2024 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
rspb-sandy
,
squizzer
