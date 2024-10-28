Previous
Naughty Squizzer by rosiekind
Photo 4725

Naughty Squizzer

This was a photo I took some time ago as it has been poor light today so I didn’t take my camera out.. I hope everyone has had a good day and thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1294% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise