Previous
Photo 4722
Coal tit and great tit
I haven't seen a coal tit for ages so it was lovely to see this one on the same tree as the great tit. The feeders hang down from this tree which is why they were there together.
Thank you for getting yesterday's blue tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.l
25th October 2024
25th Oct 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
birds
,
great-tit
,
coal-tit
,
rspb-sandy
gloria jones
ace
Great focus
October 25th, 2024
