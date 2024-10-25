Previous
Coal tit and great tit by rosiekind
Photo 4722

Coal tit and great tit

I haven't seen a coal tit for ages so it was lovely to see this one on the same tree as the great tit. The feeders hang down from this tree which is why they were there together.

Thank you for getting yesterday's blue tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.l
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1293% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great focus
October 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise