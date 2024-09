What are you doing Dad?

This is an old photo taken earlier this month on my iPod. It shows Bas our lovely cockatoo watching Steve looking at his phone. At the moment he is sitting on my arm while I am trying to post this. He loves to come out to play every evening and comes up bed in the morning. We really love him.



Thank you for getting yesterday’s post on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.