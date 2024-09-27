Feeder frenzy

The blue tits were certainly having a good feast this morning when the rain eased off a bit. I took this through the kitchen window though as it's just so wet outside. I keep wondering when this awful weather will stop so that I can go out walking as I feel so shut in! I really look forward to going for a walk so this has upset my routine completely.



The main road A421 is still closed and likely to be so for a few days and the rain has been chucking it down all night so goodness knows when it will ever be driveable. It is the main route from A1 to M1 so I am sure a lot of the goods vehicles will be delayed so much. It's bad enough as it is with traffic lights in the village because there is a new housing development and they are widening the road to put in a roundabout. As you are probably aware, I am a bit fed up. Rant over



