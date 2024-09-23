Sign up
Previous
Photo 3670
Peeping
I actually took his at Gadespring last Thursday but thought I would post it today. I don't often get a chance to photograph wrens as they hop about so quickly and hide away.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
3
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
19th September 2024 9:20am
Tags
bird
,
wren
,
gadespring
