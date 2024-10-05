Jackdaw

This naughty jackdaw flew into the tree before alighting on the bird table. They are such greedy birds stealing the food that I put out for smaller birds. However, I don't know why, but I am not getting the usual birds in my garden. Apparently there has been some kind of disease that is affecting blackbirds and the BTO are asking people to watch for an hour and report any they see. I can wait for an hour and not see one so it must be pretty serious!



