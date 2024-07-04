Sign up
Previous
Photo 4611
Enjoying a bath
This female blackbird soon enjoyed having a bath after I had cleaned it and put fresh water into it. It's always satisfying to know that the birds appreciate it.
Thank you for getting yesterday's jackdaws on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
1
0
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
4th July 2024 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
female
,
blackbird
,
bird-bath
Kathy Burzynski
ace
Rosie this is amazing! This would be a great entry for July's monthly theme "animal(s)" If interested tag theme-july2024 Here is the link to view the challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49484/july's-monthly-theme-animal(s)-vote-for-june's-6-top-finalists
July 4th, 2024
