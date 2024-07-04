Previous
Enjoying a bath by rosiekind
Photo 4611

Enjoying a bath

This female blackbird soon enjoyed having a bath after I had cleaned it and put fresh water into it. It's always satisfying to know that the birds appreciate it.

Thank you for getting yesterday's jackdaws on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Rosie Kind

Kathy Burzynski ace
Rosie this is amazing! This would be a great entry for July's monthly theme "animal(s)" If interested tag theme-july2024 Here is the link to view the challenge: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49484/july's-monthly-theme-animal(s)-vote-for-june's-6-top-finalists
July 4th, 2024  
